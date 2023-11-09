Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 13,471 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

