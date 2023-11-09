Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases Shares of 39,546 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 770,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.