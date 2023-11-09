Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 2,487 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

HDB stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.