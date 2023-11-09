BARK (NYSE:BARK) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BARK Trading Down 15.0 %

NYSE BARK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. BARK has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,933 shares in the company, valued at $132,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 298,288 shares of company stock worth $466,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 249,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 109,868 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

