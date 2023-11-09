BARK (NYSE:BARK) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday.

BARK Stock Down 15.0 %

BARK stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,288 shares of company stock valued at $466,496. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BARK by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BARK by 782.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

