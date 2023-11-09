Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

BAYRY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 1,218,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,418. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.