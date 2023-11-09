Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average is $261.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.82 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,762,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.