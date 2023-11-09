Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY24 guidance to $12.70 to $13.00 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 6.8 %

BDX stock traded down $17.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.42. 2,129,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,567. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.82 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,886,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

