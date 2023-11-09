Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $255.92

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $255.92, but opened at $237.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company shares last traded at $233.02, with a volume of 601,037 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281 shares of company stock worth $1,191,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,667,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,326,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

