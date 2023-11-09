BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $200.21

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.21, but opened at $192.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $192.33, with a volume of 4,307 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

BeiGene Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BeiGene by 869.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,055,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

