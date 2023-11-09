BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $200.21

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.21, but opened at $192.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $192.33, with a volume of 4,307 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.