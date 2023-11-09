BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $200.21

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.21, but opened at $192.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $192.33, with a volume of 4,307 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

