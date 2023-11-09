Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433,431.20, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
