BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,295 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of BellRing Brands worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

