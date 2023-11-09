Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $50.54. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 73,199 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

