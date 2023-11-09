Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.87.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYND

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.