B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. B&G Foods updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.44 EPS.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 946,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,884. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $641.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

