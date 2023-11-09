Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.81) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.
