BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

