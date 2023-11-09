BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.37

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.37 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 2911207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.