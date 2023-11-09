Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 779,246 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

