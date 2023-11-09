Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $365.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $343.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.04.

BIIB traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.61. 452,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $222.59 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

