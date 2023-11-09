Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.25.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.40. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $229.10 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

