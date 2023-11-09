Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.25.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.69 and its 200 day moving average is $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $229.10 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.