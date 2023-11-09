Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $78.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

