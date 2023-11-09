BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

