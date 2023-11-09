BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,512,910.86 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,437,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,455,742.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $428,732.35.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $143,443.44.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $4,765,249.26.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 51,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,760. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

