BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 135,314 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,348,558 shares in the company, valued at 169,298,730.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching 13.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.45. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.