BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $10,031,481.55 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $655.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

