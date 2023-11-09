BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 369,320 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,390,725 shares in the company, valued at $225,053,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 258,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

