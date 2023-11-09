BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,537,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 256,716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 77.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 321,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $15.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

