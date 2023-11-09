Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

