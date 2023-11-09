Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $918.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $857.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $487.19 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

