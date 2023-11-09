Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Source Capital worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Source Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 169.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 155,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

