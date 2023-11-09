Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 483.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $230.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.82 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock worth $1,191,160 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

