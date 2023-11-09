Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of The European Equity Fund worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE EEA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

The European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

