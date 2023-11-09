Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 820.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $9.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

