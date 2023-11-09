Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 5,540.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,941,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 1,677.5% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of XBAP opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

