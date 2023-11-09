Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $602.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.