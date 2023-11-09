Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

