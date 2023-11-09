Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 694.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 410,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,373. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

