Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.