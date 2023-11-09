Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average is $390.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

