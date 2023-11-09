Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.