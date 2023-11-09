Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $690.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

