Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 8.3%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

