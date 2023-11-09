Blue Water Biotech (BWV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Blue Water Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Water Biotech alerts:

Blue Water Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of BWV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Blue Water Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Water Biotech

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.