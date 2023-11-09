B&M European Value Retail S.A. to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.79. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.65 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 577 ($7.12) to GBX 513 ($6.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.50 ($6.29).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

