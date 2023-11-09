BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.76 and last traded at C$30.85. 1,080,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,184,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.03.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.81.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
