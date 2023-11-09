BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.38. Approximately 4,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.31.
BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.08.
BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.
