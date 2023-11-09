Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.78. 11,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

BNEFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.62%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

